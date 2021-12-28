By Renewable Fuels Association | December 28, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association closes out its yearlong 40th anniversary celebration this week with a fitting milestone, welcoming more than 20 new members in 2021.

“For four decades strong, RFA’s member companies have worked together to move the renewable fuels industry forward,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Whether innovating new technologies, shaping policies and regulations, or opening new markets, RFA’s members remain at the forefront of the low-carbon bioeconomy. This record of achievement was underscored in 2021, as RFA saw a record number of new member companies join the association. We welcome them to the team and look forward to working together to chart the industry’s course for the next 40 years and beyond.”

New producer members include Calgren Renewable Fuels, Gevo, Heron Lake BioEnergy, LanzaJet, Lincolnway Energy and Mid America Bio Energy. New associate members include Antea Group, Booster, Chase Nedrow, Clariant, Corn Marketing Program of Michigan, Cozairo, Data Gumbo, EcoEngineers, Farmers Business Network/Gradable, Honeywell, Navigator CO2 Ventures, Next Wave Energy Partners, Sorghum Checkoff, StepOne Tech America, and Terracon.

RFA’s 40th anniversary activities included a series of profiles telling the stories of several industry pioneers who were involved in the beginnings of the industry, such as Ron Miller, Bruce Heine, Bob Reynolds, Bob Dinneen, Randy Doyal, and Kelly Davis. At its annual membership meeting in late September, RFA also released a poster timeline of the industry highlights, showing how the association has been the driving force behind all the major developments that helped grow the U.S. ethanol industry. Earlier in the year, in conjunction with the 2021 National Ethanol Conference, RFA released a video also showing how the industry has grown.