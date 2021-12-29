ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for December, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in October was up significantly from both the previous month and the same period of 2020.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 521 million bushels in October 2021, up 14 percent when compared to the previous month and up 8 percent when compared to October 2020. October usage included 92 percent for alcohol and 8 percent for other purposes.

Corn for fuel alcohol production was at 469 million bushels in October, up 15 percent when compared to September and up 8 percent when compared to October of the previous year. Corn consumed in October for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 91.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

An additional 574,000 hundredweight (cwt) (32,144 tons) of grain sorghum went to fuel ethanol production in October. The USDA withheld the volumes of sorghum used to produce fuel ethanol in September 2021 and October 2020 in order to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production reached 95,239 tons, up from 85,920 tons in September and 87,708 tons in October 2020. Corn oil production reached 183,804 tons, up from 155,918 tons in September and 161,937 tons in October of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production was at 383,939 tons, up from 293,344 tons the previous month and 377,960 tons in October 2020. Distillers dried grains with solubles production expanded to 1.95 million tons, up from 1.76 million tons in September and 1.82 million tons during the same month of the previous year. Dstillers wet grains production was at 1.3 million tons, up form 1.19 million tons the previous month and 1.04 million tons in October 2020. Modified distillers wet grains production fell to 396,748 tons, down form 423,404 tons in September and 409,030 tons in October of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production increased to 65,635 tons, up from 57,868 tons in September and 43,242 tons in October 2020. Corn gluten feed production was at 300,634 tons, up from 280,232 tons the previous month and 293,793 in October of the previous year. Corn gluten meal production was at 108,083 tons, up from 106,657 tons in September, but down slightly from 108,844 tons during the same month of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 212,455 tons, up from 208,335 tons in September, but down from 213,798 tons in October 2020.

Carbon dioxide captured at dry and wet mills expanded to 236,582 tons, up from both 234,343 tons in September and 197,743 tons in October 2020.