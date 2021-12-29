ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production expanded by nearly 1 percent the week ending Dec. 24, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 29. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 1.059 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 24, up 8,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.051 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Dec. 24 was up 125,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.676 million barrels the week ending Dec. 24, down 29,000 barrels per day when compared to the 20.705 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 24 were down 2.828 million barrels.