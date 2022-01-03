ADVERTISEMENT

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service in December awarded fiscal year 2022 funding to more than 60 U.S. agricultural organizations to help expand commercial export markets for U.S. good. The U.S. Grains Council was awarded more than $9.69 million to support its work.

The USGC was awarded nearly $7.15 million in Market Access Program funds. MAP focuses on consumer promotion, including brand promotion for small companies and cooperatives, and is used extensively by organizations promoting fruits, vegetables, nuts, processed products, and bulk and intermediate commodities.

USGC was also awarded nearly $2.55 million under the Foreign Market Development Program, which focuses on trade servicing and trade capacity building by helping to create, expand and maintain long-term export markets for U.S. agricultural products.

Additional information is available on the USDA FAS website.