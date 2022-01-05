ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down 1 percent the week ending Dec. 31, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 5. Ethanol stocks expanded by more than 3 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.048 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 31, down 11,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.059 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending was up 113,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 21.359 million barrels the week ending Dec. 31, up 683,000 barrels when compared to the 20.676 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 31 were down 1.925 million barrels.