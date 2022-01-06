By Renewable Fuels Association | January 06, 2022

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper will testify at a House Agriculture Committee hearing on Jan. 12 on the “Implications of Electric Vehicle Investments for Agriculture and Rural America.”

“I look forward to participating in this timely and important hearing,” Cooper said. “I’m excited to share RFA’s views on the crucial role that agriculture and rural America can and should play in securing net-zero carbon emissions from the transportation sector. When compared to gasoline, ethanol already offers a 50 percent carbon intensity reduction, and RFA’s member producers are on a path to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint for ethanol by 2050 or sooner. There is no doubt that electric vehicles are an important piece of the strategy for decarbonizing the transportation sector, but as I will testify, we can jumpstart decarbonization efforts today by tapping the enormous potential of agriculture and expanding our use of renewable fuels like ethanol. Reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 will require an all-of-the-above strategy that takes a technology-neutral approach, and America’s farmers and ethanol producers are ready and willing to do their part.”

Members of the public can view the proceedings on YouTube. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. EST on Jan. 12.