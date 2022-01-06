ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 149.44 million gallons of ethanol and 1.02 million metric tons of distillers grains in November, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 6. Exports of both products were up when compared to the same period of 2020.

The 149.44 million gallons of ethanol exported in November was up from both the 104.74 million gallons exported in the previous month and the 106.5 million gallons exported in November 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in November. Canada was the top destination, at 37.4 million gallons, followed by Brazil at 27.14 million gallons and India at 19.92 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $391.95 million in November, up from $275.3 million in October and $192.02 million in November of the previous year.

The U.S. exported a total of 1.13 billion gallons of ethanol during the first 11 months of 2021 at a value of $2.43 billion, compared to nearly 1.2 billion gallons exported at a value of $2.1 billion during the same period of 2020.

The 1.02 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in November was down when compared to the 1.06 million metric tons exported in October, but up from the 915,021 metric tons of distillers grains exported in November 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in November. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 306,161 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 102,515 metric tons and Vietnam at 90,929 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $247.4 million in November, down from $273.43 million in October, but up from $203.04 million in November 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 10.66 million metric tons of distillers grains at a value of $2.75 billion during the first 11 months of 2021, compared to 10.07 million metric tons at a value of $2.13 million exported during the same period of 2020.

Ethanol imports for November were at 8 million gallons, down from 13.76 million gallons in October and 36.89 million gallons in November 2020. None of that volume was listed as fuel ethanol.

The U.S. imported ethanol from approximately 10 countries in November. Brazil was the top source of U.S. ethanol imports in November at 6.02 million gallons, followed by Canada at 1.2 million gallons and South Africa at 612,592.27 gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol imports was $25.38 million in November, down form both $39.61 million the previous month and $74.29 million in November 2020.

The U.S. imported 131.02 million gallons of ethanol during the first 11 months of 2021 at a value of $349.11 million, compared to 292.4 million gallons imported at a value of $629.92 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.