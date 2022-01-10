By Renewable Fuels Association | January 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association is hosting a series of four “train the trainer” webinars in 2022 for emergency response professionals above the technical level of training who are interested in learning how to train their colleagues and others on proper responses to emergencies involving ethanol.

With the support of safety organization TRANSCAER and the Federal Railroad Administration, professional hazmat trainer Joel Hendelman will teach individuals how to train others in ethanol emergency response tactics and procedures.

“Train the Trainer” is a pay-it-forward program; a single webinar can train a group of individuals who can then turn around and pass that information forward, equipping entire communities with the knowledge necessary to respond to any potential ethanol-related emergency. The webinar is open to all individuals interested in learning how to teach ethanol emergency response, but will be tailored toward ethanol production facility employees, ethanol safety professionals, railroad safety professionals, emergency responders, firefighters, police officers and emergency management professionals.

The webinars are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST / 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST on these dates:

Click on a chosen date to register, which is required for attendance. Certificates will be awarded at the completion of the training.

In 2021, more than 1,500 attendees were trained via 35 training opportunities supported by RFA. Since its inception in 2010, RFA’s award-winning safety program is responsible for training over 14,000 individuals and conducting 368 training sessions and events. Attendees represented 49 U.S. states and 29 other countries. For more information on RFA’s work in this area, visit the Ethanol Emergency Response website at www.ethanolresponse.com.