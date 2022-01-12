ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 4 percent the week ending Jan. 7, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 12. Ethanol stocks expanded by more than 7 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.006 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 7, down 42,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.048 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 65,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.911 million barrels the week ending Jan. 7, up 1.552 million barrels when compared to the 21.359 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 7 were down 781,000 barrels.