Increased acreage and record yields led to near record-high corn production last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary, released on Jan. 12.

According to the USDA, U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels of corn last year, up 7 percent from 2020 and the second highest on record. Corn yield in the U.S. is estimated at a record high 177 bushels per acre, up 5.6 bushels when compared to 2020. Area harvested for grain is at 85.4 million acres, up 4 percent when compared to 2020.

The USDA estimates corn stored as of Dec. 1, 2021, was up 3 percent from the same date of the previous year. Corn stored in all positions totaled 11.6 billion bushels.