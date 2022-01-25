Industry announcements from the February issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including the Nebraska Ethanol Board naming a new administrator, Bayer and partners launching carbon tracking serviec, Corn LP installing ICM technologies, and more.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | January 25, 2022

Wagner named Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator

The Nebraska Ethanol Board has hired Reid Wagner as administrator of the agency. Wagner joined the NEB in January, replacing former administrator Roger Berry.



“Roger [has been] a tremendous asset to the Nebraska ethanol industry, and we all benefited from his guidance and passion for agriculture and biofuels,” said Jan tenBensel, NEB chairman. “He’s a great friend who will be missed. We know [Reid’s] background and knowledge will take us, and the ethanol plants we work on behalf of, to new heights as the future of the biofuels industry evolves.”



Wagner graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in chemical engineering. His professional experience includes engineering positions at Evonik, ExxonMobil and Cargill.



“I am thrilled to join a strong, cohesive team in the Nebraska Ethanol Board and use my diverse engineering background to foster growth and support innovation of an industry that is vital to my home state,” Wagner said.



Bayer, Bushel and AWS launch Project Carbonview

Bayer, along with Bushel and Amazon Web Services, have launched a technology solution designed to help farmers and ethanol producers build more sustainable supply chains by aggregating the carbon footprint of end products.



The partnership, called Project Carbonview, will connect farmers more deeply in the agricultural value chain to better capture their carbon contribution and drive the entire value chain to net-zero carbon emissions. Farmers that enroll in the pilot program will ultimately receive compensation for participating. Project Carbonview will also enable ethanol producers to track carbon emissions across the entire supply chain—from planting through production—and provide the data they need to make more informed purchasing decisions and reduce their carbon emissions.



“We are very excited to launch a solution to help transform the food and agriculture value chain by paving the way for a more resilient, regenerative and net-zero carbon future,” said Leo Bastos, global commercial ecosystems lead, Bayer Crop Science.



Corn LP to install ICM technology for high-protein production

Corn LP, a 72 MMgy ethanol plant in north-central Iowa, has signed a contract with ICM Inc. to install the technology company’s Advanced Processing Package. APP includes four patented and patent-pending ICM technologies that work together to mechanically separate corn into clean piles of fiber, oil, solubles, protein and enhanced protein with yeast. Producers can combine these components to create different feed products, including ProtoMax yeast-enriched 50 percent protein animal feed, to reach a variety of markets.



“After evaluating different technology companies on the market, we selected ICM,” said Chris Boshart, general manager of Corn LP. “The Advanced Processing Package will give us the flexibility to produce different feeds and maximize high-protein production, as well as improve operational efficiency.”

The APP also increases throughput by boosting fermentation capacity, while reducing energy use and lowering chemical costs.



The technology installation will begin in March and be in operation this year.



Summit to build wheat protein facility next to ethanol plant

ICM has signed a design-build agreement with Summit Sustainable Ingredients, an affiliate of Summit Agricultural Group, to develop a wheat protein (vital wheat gluten) ingredients production facility in Phillipsburg, Kansas. The new plant will be located next to Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy, a biorefinery acquired by Summit earlier this year.



Summit committed to the project after recognizing that wheat protein, as an essential ingredient, is needed and in short supply. "Building this new facility will close the gap between the supply and demand of high-quality wheat protein ingredients and reduce our reliance on imports," said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group. "We chose ICM as a strategic partner because of their best-in-class expertise when it comes to integrating process technologies into a renewable fuel plant, and superior capability for optimizing plant efficiency."



ICM and Summit have selected Flottweg, a manufacturer of efficient liquid-solid separation technologies, to provide the gluten extraction process.