January 13, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association announces UGI Corp. and the Sorghum Checkoff as new associate members.

UGI Corp. is an international distributor and marketer of energy products and services, including natural gas, LPG, electricity and renewable energy solutions. UGI is committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome UGI to the RFA’s continually expanding membership,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “UGI is on the cutting edge of innovation in the renewable fuels sector. Their agreement with Vertimass to develop facilities that can convert low-carbon ethanol into renewable propane and sustainable aviation fuels presents a bold and exciting new opportunity for America’s ethanol industry.”

“At UGI, we believe that a range of environmentally responsible energy solutions is required to meet the demands of our global economy,” said Warren Patterson, UGI vice president for commercial business development - global. “UGI is pleased to join the Renewable Fuels Association and its members to become actively engaged in the advancement of ethanol as part of our energy transition pathway.”

Based in Lubbock, Texas, the Sorghum Checkoff is a producer-funded organization dedicated to improving the sorghum industry through research, promotion and education. Sorghum is used at many biorefineries to produce ethanol and other products.

“Sorghum has always been an important feedstock for the U.S. ethanol industry, and the future is bright for expanding the use of this versatile crop for low-carbon renewable fuel production,” RFA’s Cooper said. “We are excited to continue working together with the Sorghum Checkoff to advance the ethanol industry’s research and promotional efforts.”

“Ethanol has long been an important market for sorghum farmers, as 20-30 percent of the U.S. crop is used to produce this clean-burning, high octane fuel,” said Sorghum Checkoff Executive Director Norma Ritz Johnson. “The Renewable Fuels Association is at the forefront of positive change in this industry, and we are proud to be at the table with agricultural leaders from across America's heartland.”

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, New Uses, Environmental Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.