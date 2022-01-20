ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 5 percent the week ending Jan. 14, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 20. Fuel ethanol stocks were up 3 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.053 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 14, up 47,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.006 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 108,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol ending stocks increased to 23.592 million barrels the week ending Jan. 14, up 681,000 barrels when compared to the 22.911 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 14 were down 36,000 barrels.