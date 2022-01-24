ADVERTISEMENT

China’s antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) measures on U.S. DDGS were set to expire earlier this month. Those measures will remain in place, however, as China’s Ministry of Commerce conducts an expiry review to consider extending those measures for an additional five years.

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Jan. 11 announced it will conduct an expiry review on the AD and CVD measures imposed on U.S. distillers dried grains with or without solubles (DDGS), according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network on Jan. 21.

According to the report, the AD and CVD measures were due to expire on Jan. 11, 2022. A Chinese industry association, however, petitioned MOFCOM claiming that domestic industry is still vulnerable should U.S. DDGS reenter the market.

The expiry review is expected to take one year to complete and will determine whether to implement a five-year extension of the AD and CVD measures. The government will maintain its decision to impose existing AD and CVD duties through the conclusion of the review. Interested parties can submit comments to MOFCOM through Feb. 7.

A full copy of the report, which includes instructions on how to submit comments, is available on the USDA FAS GAIN website.