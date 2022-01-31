ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office is scheduled to host a 6-hour virtual workshop on Feb. 1 focused on improving the lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) benefits of existing first-generation fuel ethanol plants.

According to the DOE, the workshop aims to gather stakeholder input to assess the potential of current and developing technologies that can expand the climate and economic benefits of the U.S. biofuels industry.

The workshop is expected to address fuel switching to renewable process heat and power, such renewable natural gas (RNG) or biomass; new productivity or conversion efficiency measures; carbon capture technology; and process technologies for higher value co-products or conversion of ethanol to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The DOE estimates that if such technologies were deployed across the existing U.S. ethanol industry, GHG emissions could be reduced by more than 42.7 million metric tons per year, equating to approximately 2 percent of total U.S. transportation fuel emissions.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM EST. Additional information, including a link to resister, is available on the DOE website.