ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol stocks expanded by nearly 6 percent the week ending Jan. 28, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 2. Fuel ethanol production was up less than 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.041 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 28, up 6,000 barrels per day when compared the to the 1.035 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 28 was up 105,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol stocks reached 25.854 million barrels the week ending Jan. 28, the highest level reported since April 2020 and the seventh highest level on record. Stocks were up 1.378 million barrels when compared to the 24.476 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks were up 1.538 million barrels.