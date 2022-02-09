By Growth Energy | February 09, 2022

Yesterday, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to turn to higher biofuel blends to combat high gas prices. At a February 4th press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the administration “will continue to look at options that can be done to lower gas prices for the American people,” and Skor urged the president to “maximize biofuels to ease the pain at the pump” by working with his administration to restore the year-round sale of E15.

“Biofuels like ethanol should be an essential part of our nation’s solution to reduce our dependence on foreign oil while saving American drivers money along the way, reducing emissions, and supporting rural economies,” wrote Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “However, without immediate action to keep lower cost, lower emission biofuels available year-round, like fuel with 15 percent ethanol (E15), these benefits will be in jeopardy as summer travel begins.”

Skor continued, stating that “During a time of high gasoline prices, it is more important than ever that higher blends of biofuels be made available to consumers year-round. Your administration and EPA must encourage the use of E15 and higher blends of ethanol by allowing for the year-round sale of these fuels. By removing remaining regulatory hurdles and providing greater access to E15, you can help keep fuel prices in check for American consumers and ease concerns about fuel supply.”

Available at more than 2,500 gas stations across 31 states, E15 is approved for more than 96 percent of light duty vehicles on the road and sells for upwards of $0.10 less per gallon compared to conventional gasoline.

Read Skor’s full letter to President Biden here.