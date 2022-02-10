By Renewable Fuels Association | February 10, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Wolf Carbon Solutions and Predictive Search as its newest associate members.

Wolf Carbon Solutions is a leading developer and operator of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) infrastructure, with solutions that benefit the entire value chain and create sustainable, low-carbon industries. Wolf Carbon is developing a CCUS system in the Midwest and Ohio River Valley to decarbonize ethanol producers and other industries, with initial capacity of 12 million metric tons of CO2 per year. Wolf is backed by CPP Investments, a $500 billion pension fund with a significant presence in US energy and infrastructure.

“Last year, RFA’s members pledged to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050 or sooner and we know CCUS will play a critical role in meeting that objective,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Wolf Carbon Solutions is on the leading edge of CCUS innovation and their project offers enormous potential to move our industry closer to carbon neutrality. We look forward to working together with the team at Wolf Carbon to make our industry’s net-zero vision a reality.”

“Wolf Carbon Solutions is pleased to join Renewable Fuels Association and their vast network of ethanol producers and affiliates,” said Nicholas Noppinger, business development advisor at Wolf. “Wolf is actively developing a large-scale carbon capture and sequestration system to support the Midwest ethanol industry. We look forward to a long-standing, valuable relationship with RFA that will enhance our project development efforts.”

Predictive Search provides professional, executive and director-level recruiting and advisory services to the ethanol industry., connecting people to great opportunities and organizations to outstanding talent through the combination of predictive analytics and contemporary recruiting methods. Predictive Search has a strong and referenced track record of success in ethanol and adjacent industries.

“We’re excited to welcome Predictive Search to the RFA team,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We look forward to working with them as the ethanol industry continues to develop new and creative solutions to address emerging market opportunities and challenges. As ethanol’s role in reducing carbon emissions continues to grow in importance, it is crucial that renewable fuel producers have the tools to attract, hire and retain exceptional talent. Predictive Search brings those tools and solutions to the table.”

“Predictive Search is excited to join the Renewable Fuels Association,” said Lee Skaalrud, founder and principal of Predictive Search. “Producers face unprecedented challenges with talent acquisition, succession planning and securing leadership that can navigate the complexity of emerging technologies and markets. Our proprietary methods provide industry-leading candidate previews that include personality, competency, cognitive ability, experience measures, and culture fit (values alignment) – all before you meet the candidate for the first interview. Technical and market innovation is critical to ethanol’s future. We share that innovative passion at Predictive Search.”

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, New Uses, Environmental Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.