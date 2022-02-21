By Growth Energy | February 21, 2022

On Feb. 11 at its annual Executive Leadership Conference, Growth Energy awarded U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa with its highest honor, America’s Fuel Award. America’s Fuel Award is presented to an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty as a champion for the renewable fuels industry. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor congratulated Senator Grassley on his award and thanked him for his years of service to the biofuels industry:

“In Washington, when you think of ethanol, you think of Senator Chuck Grassley,” said Skor. “An Iowa farmer with first-hand knowledge of the biofuels industry, Senator Grassley is a constant source of support and offers us a strong and storied voice on Capitol Hill on our key issues. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who works harder for this industry than Senator Grassley. We are fortunate to have such a revered member of the U.S. Senate in our corner, particularly in light of recent political gridlock in Washington. I can’t think of a better person to receive the 2022 America’s Fuel Award than Senator Grassley. Congratulations.”

Past winners of America’s Fuel Award include USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, retired four-star General Wesley Clark, and Richard Childress of Richard Childress Racing.