By American Coalition for Ethanol | March 01, 2022

The American Coalition for Ethanol Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 academic year is open for application submission. As ACE introduces this year’s program, the organization congratulates the 2021 scholarship recipients Zachary Baker, Kaelyn Drury, and Allison Sahr. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship through the program to help further their collegiate education.

“Engaging with the next generation is vital to our industry’s future, and ACE is proud to support the education of emerging leaders,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Together, with our members, we wish these students the best of luck as they pursue their future careers.”

•Zachary Baker is from Winslow, Illinois, and is pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. His family has been affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Adkins Energy LLC in Lena, Illinois. •Kaelyn Drury is from Blue Hill, Nebraska, and is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she studies Nutrition Science. Her family is affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Chief Ethanol Fuels with plants in Hastings and Lexington, Nebraska. •Allison Sahr is from Madison, South Dakota, and is pursuing a degree in Nursing at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota. Her family is affiliated with ACE voting member East River Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. of Madison, South Dakota.

The ACE Scholarship Program was initiated in 2004, and ACE has since awarded $62,000. Scholarships are made available to employees and dependents of employees and shareholders of ACE ethanol producer, voting and associate member companies and organizations. Interested applicants can access scholarship information and apply at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ace. For those interested in making a financial contribution to the program, contact Katie Muckenhirn at kmuckenhirn@ethanol.org or 605-306-6107.

ACE provides ethanol educational resources on its website for anyone looking to learn more about ethanol. These resources include lesson plans, videos, career exploration, and other hands-on learning activities compiled by ACE.