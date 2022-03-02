ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 3 percent the week ending Feb. 25, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 2. Fuel ethanol stock were down more than 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 997,000 barrels per day the week ending Feb. 25, down 27,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.024 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Feb. 25 was up 148,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.933 million barrels the week ending Feb. 25, down 574,000 barrels when compared to the 25.507 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Feb. 25 were up 2.508 million barrels.