UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, announced has announced mills in the south-central region of Brazil produced no sugarcane ethanol during the first half of February. Corn ethanol production, however, continued.

Facilities in the south-central region produced 157.24 million liters (41.54 million gallons) of corn ethanol during the first half of February, up 38.76 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Of the total produced, 107.61 million liters was hydrous ethanol, up 30.69 percent, and 49.63 million liters was anhydrous ethanol, up 60.22 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest period, which began April 2, 2021, mills in the region have produced a total of 27.04 billion liters of ethanol, down 8.9 percent when compared to the same period of the previous harvest. Approximately 3.04 billion gallons of that volume was corn ethanol, up 37.38 percent.

Mills in the region sold 569.57 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 499.44 million liters of anhydrous ethanol domestically during the first half of February. Sales were up 21.64 percent and 18.17 percent, respectively, when compared to the second half of January, according to UNICA.