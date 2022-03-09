ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by more than 3 percent the week ending March 4, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 9. Ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up more than 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.028 million barrels per day the week ending March 4, up 31,000 barrels per day when compared to the 997,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 90,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks for fuel ethanol expanded to 25.271 million barrels the week ending March 4, up 338,000 barrels when compared to the 24.933 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 4 were up 3.201 million barrels.