March 10, 2022

Alto Ingredients Inc., a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced its Pekin, Illinois, facility is now ICH Q7 and EXCiPACT Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified.

•ICH Q7, internationally recognized, states that the Alto Ingredients’ specialty alcohol is certified for use as an active pharmaceutical ingredient. •EXCiPACT GMP, also a globally recognized standard, certifies for the use of excipients in the pharmaceutical industry; excipients are the inactive components of a drug or medication, such as solvents, carriers or tinctures.

Mike Kandris, Alto Ingredients’ CEO, said, “We are proud to have earned two certifications in February 2022 for our Alto Pekin facility, augmenting the same two certifications we secured at Alto ICP in February of 2021 and creating redundancy throughout the Pekin campus. Demonstrating our commitment to provide our customers with high quality, reliability, and surety of supply, these certifications are sought-after and valuable market differentiators. They facilitate reporting and maintenance of all the quality aspects required for regulatory purposes for our customers, saving resources, time and money, and when in place, position Alto as a preferred provider. Additionally, these distinctions open doors to new high-quality customers and markets.”