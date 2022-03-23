By LanzaTech | March 23, 2022

SHV Energy and LanzaTech NZ Inc. today announced a new strategic partnership to employ LanzaTech’s carbon capture and transformation (CCT) technology to bring renewable propane and other sustainable fuels to the market via existing and novel pathways. The collaboration will be dedicated to further expanding LanzaTech’s existing CCT technology and synthetic biology platform which transform waste carbon into sustainable fuels and other materials such as fabrics, packaging, and other products.

Using a variety of abundant waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not as dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for so many basic consumer products in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past.

SHV Energy is committed to pioneering new solutions to offer customers an immediate, viable, and cost-effective solution to de-fossilize their off-grid energy needs. Renewable propane (also known as bioLPG) is already available and is enabling many customers around the world, who are currently unable to access to the grid, an opportunity to achieve deep de-fossilization goals as they significantly reduce their reliance upon carbon intensive fossil fuels while offering a unique pathway to affordable zero emissions transportation. SHV Energy has a strong portfolio of R&D collaborations focused on the development and expansion of novel routes to propane and other sustainable fuels.

“This strategic collaboration is an important addition to our portfolio of activities to explore, develop and champion renewable propane and other sustainable liquid gas solutions for millions of customers around the world,” explains Bram Gräber, CEO of SHV Energy. “We know LanzaTech to be an entrepreneurial, result-oriented, and above all, successful company of innovators, and are excited to pool resources with their team to find solutions for both current and future LPG customers.”

“This partnership shows the diversity of applications for recycled carbon. SHV Energy is a leader in finding new ways to de-fossilize energy applications and we are proud to see our proven technology bring recycled carbon into yet another sector of the economy that currently depends on virgin fossil carbon,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Together we are showing the world that an alternative to our heavy reliance on virgin fossil fuels used in the manufacturing of so many consumer products, from textiles, packaging and aviation fuel to renewable propane, currently exists. This alternative, circular carbon economy, based on the readily available carbon already above ground, is large enough to make a meaningful long-term impact on our society’s climate goals today. Now more than ever, we must embrace waste-based solutions that enable global energy security.”

This announcement builds on a shared vision between both companies, including both being founding members of the Renewable Carbon Initiative. Reinforcing that shared vision, SHV Energy became an investor in the common equity PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) that LanzaTech announced on March 8, 2022, in conjunction with its intention to go public through a business combination transaction with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI).