UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has reported that domestic sales of hydrous ethanol were down in February while sales of anhydrous ethanol were up. Corn ethanol production remained strong.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 159,400 tons of sugarcane during the second half of February, down 76.18 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Ethanol production for the two-week period was at 129.3 million liters (34.16 million gallons). Corn ethanol accounted for 118.7 million liters of that volume.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, 2021, mills in the region have processed 521.78 million tons of sugarcane, down 12.86 percent when compared to the same period of the previous harvest. Total ethanol production reached 27.17 billion liters, down 8.83 percent. Hydrous ethanol production was at 16.26 billion liters, down 19.08 percent, while anhydrous ethanol production reached 10.91 billion liters, up 12.39 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 3.16 billion liters of production, up 37.15 percent when compared to the same period of the previous harvest.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region sold 1.11 billion liters of hydrous ethanol into the domestic market in February, down 28.78 percent. Domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 842.04 million liters, up 14.56 percent.

Total sales since the beginning of the current harvest season were at 24.96 billion liters, down 12.08 percent. Hydrous ethanol sales were at 15.04 billion liters, down 21.37 percent, while sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 9.92 billion liters, up 7.1 percent.