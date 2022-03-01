By Viridis Chemical LLC | March 29, 2022

Viridis Chemical LLC on March 28 announced its first production of renewable ethyl acetate from its manufacturing plant in Columbus, Nebraska. HELM U.S. Corp., Viridis Chemical's exclusive marketing partner, is already in the process of sending samples and distributing material to ethyl acetate customers.

Björn Steckel, president chemicals Americas of HELM U.S. Corp., stated, "We are excited that Viridis has achieved this milestone with the on-specification production of ethyl acetate earlier than previously communicated. With the ongoing global supply chain disruptions and the significantly increased requirement for sustainable ethyl acetate, it's great news for the market and consumers in the global markets that this sustainable chemical is becoming available now."

"We are excited about our significant accomplishment of producing sustainable ethyl acetate. We will be increasing our production levels of ethyl acetate throughout 2022 and expect to be close to full production capacity by the end of the year. We are also very excited to be partnering with HELM, one of the world's largest and most successful independent chemicals marketers. HELM has a tremendous team in North America, as well as a sizable global footprint to reach customers around the world that have interest in sustainable ethyl acetate as well as other sustainable chemicals that we expect to be producing in the future," said Carl V Rush, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Viridis Chemical.

Ethyl acetate is widely used in the production of cosmetics, flexible packaging and coatings, paints and adhesives, as well as many other products.