The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for March, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in January was down slightly from the previous month, but up significantly when compared to January 2021.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 527 million bushels in January, down 1 percent when compared to December, but up 13 percent when compared to January of the previous year. January usage included 92.2 percent for alcohol and 7.8 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol production was at 474 million bushels, down 1 percent when compared to December 2021, but up 14 percent from January 2021. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 92.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum consumed fort fuel alcohol production in January in order to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production increased to 100,263 tons in January, up from both 94,168 tons in December and 79,610 tons in January of the previous year. Corn oil production was at 175,110 tons, down from 194,497 tons the previous month, but up from 148,527 tons in January 2021. Distillers dried grains production was at 356,957 tons, down from 383,196 tons in December, but up when compared to the 342,557 tons produced in January of last year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.93 million metric tons, down from 2.07 million metric tons the previous month, but up from 1.75 tons in January of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production expanded to 1.43 million metric tons, up slightly from 1.42 million metric tons in December, and up from 1.04 million metric tons in January 2021. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 535,036 tons, down from 546,625 tons the previous month, but up when compared to the 415,857 tons produced in January of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 53,504 tons, down from 63,314 tons in December, but up slightly from 53,242 tons in January 2021. Corn gluten feed production fell to 271,890 tons, down from both 285,387 tons in December and 282,163 tons in January of the previous year. Corn gluten meal production fell to 102,711 tons, down from 107,003 tons the previous month and 116,178 tons in the same month of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 197,175 tons, down from 214,346 tons in December and 214,623 tons in January 2021.

Carbon dioxide captured at dry and wet mills was at 229,006 tons, down from 251,666 tons in December, but up from 193,397 tons in January 2021.