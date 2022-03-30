ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell nearly 1 percent the week ending March 25, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 30. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 2 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.036 million barrels per day the week ending March 25, down 6,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.042 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 25 was up 71,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 26.529 million barrels the week ending March 25, up 381,000 barrels when compared to the 26.148 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 25 were up 5.415 million barrels.