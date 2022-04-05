By Growth Energy | April 05, 2022

Growth Energy submitted comments to the U.S. EPA on the agency’s particulate matter (PM) emissions standards and test procedures for jet engines, and the role biofuels play in reducing PM and greenhouse gas emissions in mobile sources including the aviation sector.

“As we have already seen with higher biofuel blends and light-duty vehicles, the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) holds tremendous potential for reducing air pollution and improving our air quality,” wrote Growth Energy. “Ethanol to jet fuel as SAF has the potential to replace 50% of the petroleum used in jet fuel.”

In its comments, Growth Energy shared a recent alternative jet fuel emissions project from the Airport Cooperative Research Program for the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, which shows that a 50 percent blend of SAF can reduce PM emissions by nearly 70 percent, sulfur by 37 percent, and carbon monoxide by 11 precent.

“These are meaningful reductions that would be a win-win-win for our environment, human health, and for our rural economy.”

In February 2022, Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley testified before EPA at its virtual public hearing on its proposed rulemaking for the PM emission standard for aircraft engines. At the hearing, and as reflected in the comments submitted yesterday, Growth Energy underscored the impact biofuels can have in decarbonizing the aviation sector.

“With the appropriate investment in critical research and development, and the right policy environment, our industry can work to remove these harmful emissions from our aviation fleet,” testified Bliley. “To achieve the Biden Administration’s goal of 3 billion gallons of SAF production by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050 to achieve net-zero emissions in aviation, we will need game-changing solutions.”

Background

In September 2021, the White House announced a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge to inspire the dramatic increase in the production of sustainable aviation fuels to at least 3 billion gallons per year by 2030. In the same month, in order to achieve this goal, Growth Energy joined ag and biofuel leaders in sending a letter to the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee outlining its recommendations for a sound and effective SAF tax credit.