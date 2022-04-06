ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 3 percent the week ending April 1, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 6. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down more than 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.003 million barrels per day the week ending April 1, down 33,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.036 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 1 was up 28,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 25.903 million barrels the week ending April 1, down 626,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 1 were up 5.261 million barrels.