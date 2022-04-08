ADVERTISEMENT

Homeland Energy Solutions has produced its 2 billionth gallon of ethanol. The Lawler, Iowa-based facility began operations on April 4, 2009, as a 100 MMgy plant and later expanded operations to its current 200 MMgy of capacity. HES reached its latest milestone roughly five years after producing its 1 billionth gallon on April 7, 2022.

“Strong support from our board and a committed team at Homeland have allowed us to enjoy continued success as we promote and support our efforts to fuel America with sustainable energy and deliver over 4.6 million tons of DDG as feed,” the company said in a statement. “During this time HES has also produced more than 460 million pounds of corn oil and crushed more than 685 million bushels of corn.”

Over the years, HES has had many growth cycles, according to the company. The includes the addition of five more fermenters, an expanded distillation system, 6 million bushels of storage space and most recently the ability to produce 20 million gallons per year of industrial grade ethanol.

“I have been part of several successful ethanol plants during my career, but Homeland is the most efficient and well-run facility that I have been associated with,” said Mike Peterman, plant manager and chief operating officer.

The Renewable Fuels Association issued a statement congratulating HES for producing its 2 billionth gallon of ethanol. “This is a significant milestone for Homeland Energy Solutions, and we congratulate the team on their innovative spirit and longstanding commitment to the ethanol industry,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “Everyone involved in the operation over the past 13 years should be very proud of the fact that Homeland has supported hundreds of jobs, added value to locally grown crops, and provided consumers with cleaner and more affordable fuels at the pump.”