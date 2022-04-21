By Renewable Fuels Association | April 21, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association is proud to announce that GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC has joined the organization as its newest producer member. Located in Ord, Nebraska, the plant produces and supplies more than 60 million gallons of ethanol to America’s fuel supply chain every year. GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord is a wholly owned subsidiary of a privately held energy company that has been operating for over 50 years in fuel distribution across North America. The company is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that support the decarbonization of the fuel supply chain.

“We are pleased to welcome the GreenAmerica Biofuels team to RFA’s membership,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and decarbonization aligns perfectly with our association’s values and mission. We are excited to work closely with GreenAmerica Biofuels and the rest of our members to continue expanding the global market for lower-cost, lower-carbon fuel options like E15.”

“RFA’s leadership in the biofuel sector is unparalleled and we’re proud to become members,” said Eric Fobes, head trader for GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord and the company’s representative on the RFA Board of Directors. “The RFA’s efforts have enabled more choices at the pump for American consumers, providing alternative biofuels that are lower-cost, domestically produced and better for the environment. We look forward to engaging with our fellow members and helping move the renewable fuels industry forward.”

Click here for more information on GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association’s policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s New Uses; Technical; Environmental, Health & Safety; and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.