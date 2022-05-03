By Renewable Fuels Association | May 03, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Summit Carbon Solutions as its newest associate member. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwestern United States.

“As our member companies continue taking steps toward the production of zero-carbon ethanol, we are very excited to welcome Summit Carbon Solutions to RFA’s membership,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Carbon capture and sequestration is crucial to the future success of the biofuels and agriculture industries, and we look forward to working with the Summit Carbon Solutions team to advance this remarkable opportunity.”

Cooper noted that a major study released earlier this year found that carbon capture and sequestration is “one of the largest and most effective actions producers can take to reduce the carbon intensity of corn ethanol,” and can help the industry achieve carbon neutrality well before 2050.

“Summit Carbon Solutions is thrilled to join the Renewable Fuels Association and work to drive ethanol towards carbon neutrality,” Jim Pirolli, Summit Carbon Solutions’ chief commercial officer, said. “Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest to develop the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world. This multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project will open critical new markets for low-carbon ethanol producers and bolster the bottom line of corn growers who sell more than 40 percent of their crops to local ethanol plants. Ten forward-looking RFA member plants are already part of the Summit Carbon network, and we certainly look forward to this number increasing in the near future.”

