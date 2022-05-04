ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 1 percent the week ending April 29, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 4. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 969,000 barrels per day the week ending April 29, up 6,000 barrels per day when compared to the 947,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 29 was up 17,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.887 million barrels the week ending April 29, down 78,000 barrels when compared to the 23.965 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 29 were up 3.447 million barrels.