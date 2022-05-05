ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 125.1 million gallons of ethanol and 927,134 metric tons of distillers grains in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4. Exports of ethanol were down, while exports of distillers grains were up.

The 125.1 million gallons of ethanol exported in March was down when compared to both the 143.07 million gallons exported the previous month and the 132.98 million gallons exported in March 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 40 countries in March. Canada was the top destination at 34.19 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 25.28 million gallons and India at 13.74 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $342.16 million in March, down from $352.78 million in February, but up from $226.73 million in March 2021.

Total ethanol exports for the first quarter of 2022 reached 391.99 million gallons at a value of $1.02 billion, compared to 399.29 million gallons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $676.35 million.

The 927,134 metric tons of distillers grains exported in March was up from both the 870,844 metric tons exported in February and the 882,553 metric tons exported in March 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in March. Mexico was the top destination at 182,313 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 128,115 metric tons and Vietnam at 111,305 metric tons.

Total distillers grains exports for the first three months of 2022 reached 2.88 million metric tons at a value of $804.61 million, compared to 2.58 million metric tons exported at a value of $662.38 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.