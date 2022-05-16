By Summit Carbon Solutions | May 16, 2022

Summit Carbon Solutions announced May 12 the start of a new five-state radio ad campaign highlighting how the company’s proposed carbon capture and storage project will open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers and strengthen the marketplace for farmers across the Midwest.

“Summit Carbon Solutions launched its carbon capture and storage project to drive the future of agriculture and support corn growers who sell nearly half of their crops to ethanol plants every year,” said Jake Ketzner, Summit Carbon Solutions Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. “The ad we are launching today highlights how this critical investment will maintain strong land values and a strong marketplace for corn in the years to come.”

The full ad can be found here and will run statewide in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.

In addition to opening new opportunities for ethanol producers and farmers, Summit Carbon Solutions project will also spur economic growth across the Midwest. Ernst & Young, a global leader in accounting and professional services, recently completed a study showing the economic impact of the project. The study found the proposed carbon capture and storage project will create more than 11,000 jobs during construction, more than 1,100 permanent jobs during operations, and will generate tens of millions of dollars of new property taxes that will help local communities invest in schools, roads, hospitals, public safety officials, and more.

Other key findings from the report include:

Project-Wide Findings (Construction Phase)

Total Investment $3.7 billion Total Average Annual Jobs Created 11,427 Total Federal, State, Local Taxes Paid by SCS $371 million Expenditures to Suppliers, Contractors, and More $2.1 billion Total Right-of-Way and Other Landowner Payments $309 million

Project-Wide Findings (Operations Phase)

Annual Expenditures $170 million Total Jobs Supported 1,170 Expenditures to Suppliers, Contractors, and More $78 million Total Federal, State, Local Taxes Paid by SCS $97 million

“Summit Carbon Solutions is an investment in our future to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive job growth in communities of all sizes, and create new opportunities for the critical industries that are so essential to our economy particularly agriculture,” Ketzner said. “We are excited to continue that discussion across the five states where our project is proposed to be located.”