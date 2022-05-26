By Growth Energy | May 26, 2022

In response to the U.S. EPA’s pool of candidate peer reviewers for the “Biofuels and the Environment: Third Triennial Report to Congress”, Growth Energy raised to EPA a number of critical considerations on biofuels as it finalizes its list of peer reviewers.

“We appreciate the agency’s effort to provide input for peer review and specifically on the list of peer reviewers,” wrote Chris Bliley, senior vice president of regulatory affairs at Growth Energy. “When selecting peer reviewers, it is important that the panel fairly assess the science and data, and not simply project their own views on biofuels. It is also essential that the panel consider the most up-to-date science and the wealth of data that continues to show the consistent environmental benefits of biofuels like ethanol. Further, the panel must represent diverse expertise and viewpoints, and we encourage the agency to avoid selecting a panel that is biased toward reviewers with expertise in a limited set of disciplines.”

The submitted reports demonstrate ethanol’s positive contributions to the environment and debunk anti-ethanol research released earlier this year.

Growth Energy’s full comments are available here.