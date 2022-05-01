By BBI International | May 27, 2022

Ethanol Producer Magazine and BBI International released conference data regarding the number of attendees and biofuels producers set to attend this year’s International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) taking place, June 13-15, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In all categories the data showed record-breaking numbers. The total number of attendees who are producers of ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, cellulosic ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel or other advanced biofuels is on pace to be close to 600 attendees. The total number of exhibitors inside the expo hall is currently at 340 and is expected to grow.

“This is a must-attend event if you are connected to the ethanol industry,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “We are extremely pleased with the excitement surrounding this year’s FEW and the numbers are proof that this will be one of the largest events to date.”

180 presentations fill the agenda at this year’s International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, as well as the co-located events. All FEW registered attendees are able to attend the sessions for the Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit and the preconference events, the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit and Ethanol 101. Both preconference events are taking place Monday, June 13.

“There is a massive amount of content for attendees this year, including sessions on sustainable aviation fuel,” said Tim Portz, program director for the FEW. “With the Carbon Capture Summit, Ethanol 101, and the Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit available to all attendees, this is the best place to be if you are interested in learning about biofuels technology advancements and policy that is directing the industry.”

The 38th annual FEW Policy Keynote Address will be given by Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. Skor is expected to discuss the industry’s focus on permanently restoring year-round access to E15, among many other industry priorities.

Following Skor’s address, a panel of industry association leaders includes: Chris Bliley, senior vice president of regulatory affairs, Growth Energy; Troy Bredenkamp, senior vice president, government and public affairs, Renewable Fuels Association; and Brian Jennings, CEO, American Coalition for Ethanol.

A Producer Keynote Address will be given by Todd Becker, president, CEO and director of Green Plains Inc. Immediately after, Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, will close out the general session with a highly anticipated update on the planned Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

To view the agenda, click here.