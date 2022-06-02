By GranBio | June 02, 2022

GranBio, a Brazilian and United States industrial biotechnology company, secured the unopposed confirmation of European Patent No. EP 3259360, originally granted on August 25, 2021. The European patent has been successfully validated by GranBio in 31 countries for patent protection: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Europe leads the global race for clean energy, being a strategic market that is transitioning away from fossil-fuel feedstocks and towards renewable feedstocks. The 31 patents cover the production of cellulosic ethanol (or another fermentation product) in these countries.

GranBio's patented GP3+ technology converts non-food lignocellulosic biomass into low-carbon renewable biofuels. To license this technology worldwide, in 2020, GranBio announced a partnership with NextChem, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. in Italy, that operates in the field of energy-transition technologies. The strategic partnership has advanced the commercialization of cellulosic ethanol technology. The partnership combines GranBio’s technology and knowledge in second-generation (2G) biomass and biofuels with NextChem’s engineering intelligence as well as engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities, to offer integrated services, feasibility studies, integration projects, engineering and construction of manufacturing plants around the world.

"We are committed to be a relevant enabler of NetZero value chains from biomass to advanced biofuels such as 2G ethanol and 2G SAF and biochemicals. The validation of our GP3+ patents in Europe represents an important step to our plan to accelerate our technology licensing in the region,” says Bernardo Gradin, CEO and founder of GranBio.

GranBio, controlled by GranInvestimentos S.A., is responsible for creating solutions to transform biomass into renewable products. The GranBio patents are owned by GranBio Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC. The technology developed by GranBio to produce 2G ethanol has already been implemented at its plant located in São Miguel dos Campos, Alagoas—the first in the Southern Hemisphere dedicated to cellulosic ethanol.