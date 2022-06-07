By Grey Rock Investment Partners | June 07, 2022

Grey Rock Investment Partners, through its affiliated investment vehicles, on June 6 announced an agreement to make a controlling investment in Vault CCS Holdings LP and fund additional growth of the company through a capital commitment of up to $150 million. Vault plans to use the committed capital to execute on its near-term actionable pipeline of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, as well as the continued development of further opportunities in the CCS space. Vault has developed an extensive platform of actionable CCS projects with ethanol facilities in the Midwest region, each of which emits between 200,000 and 500,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year; and has secured positions in several high quality, early-stage CCS projects in Canada. Vault’s pipeline of projects spans a range of industrial sectors across multiple regions of North America.

Led by CEO Scott Rennie who has more than 20 years of energy industry experience including leading CCS efforts within ConocoPhillips and Schlumberger Carbon Services, the Vault 44.01 team possesses a comprehensive project development skill set with expertise in geoscience, engineering, land management and project execution. Similarly, through its energy investments, Grey Rock’s team has a deep technical skill set which is complementary to that of Vault and which has proven valuable as the teams have collaborated closely on certain projects.

“In Grey Rock, we found a like-minded investment partner whose stellar investment track record and technical approach represents the type of capital partner that we feel will support our objective of developing and executing high quality CCS projects with a range of industrial partners across North America,” said Rennie. “Having a partner who understands the fundamentals of our business is critical in moving quickly to bring projects to fruition and support effective scaling of the emerging CCS industry.”

“We find carbon capture and sequestration to be one of the most compelling opportunities in the energy transition. After having met with several CCS teams, it was clear to us that Vault was the right fit for us in how we approach investments,” said Matt Miller, co-founder and managing director at Grey Rock. “The team evaluates projects from a 'technical-first' perspective allowing them to quickly screen opportunities which have a high probability of success and to focus their efforts on high quality projects with compelling risk-reward profiles.”