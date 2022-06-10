By Growth Energy | June 10, 2022

Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley testified before the California Air Resources Board in response to its proposed Advanced Clean Cars II regulation. In his testimony, Bliley encouraged CARB to develop clear policies that reflect the reality that liquid fuels will continue to play an important role in the transportation sector for decades to come and maximize the carbon emissions benefits of biofuels. Such policies include the state’s approval of E15 fuel for cars on the road today and promotion of the use of E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

“In the existing light duty fleet, higher bioethanol blends like E15 and E85 can be immediately deployed to achieve immediate GHG reductions, reduce harmful air toxics, and reduce consumer costs at the pump,” said Bliley. “With consumers facing record gas prices, E15 has consistently been less expensive than regular gasoline and has been available for up to 50 cents less per gallon at some locations in recent weeks. It is critical that California’s multi-media working group complete its evaluation of E15, so that it can be approved and made available to California drivers to further help the state achieve its carbon neutrality goals and immediately reduce consumer costs.

“Additionally, greater use of E85 will promote even further reductions in GHG and air toxic emissions, as well as lower consumer costs (today we’re seeing E85 sell at nearly $2 less per gallon). The Board should strongly encourage, incentivize, or even require the production and use of flex-fuel vehicles in conjunction with higher bioethanol blends for the remaining ICE fleet, as well as invest in infrastructure for expanded access to higher bioethanol blends.”

Bliley’s full testimony as prepared for delivery is available here. Growth Energy’s recent detailed comment to CARB is available here.

Background

On April 15, 2022, CARB proposed Advanced Clean Cars II with a goal of 100 percent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035. Ahead of the proposal, Growth Energy submitted comments to CARB in support of the environmental benefits of biofuels. Growth Energy also recently submitted last month a detailed comment to CARB on the need for biofuels in order to decarbonize the transportation sector and reduce emissions in the existing and long-term fleet using liquid fuels.