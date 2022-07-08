By Renewable Fuels Association | July 08, 2022

Local safety personnel, emergency responders and all others in the Akron, Ohio, area are invited to an ethanol safety training course on their choice of July 20, 21, or 22. The training takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the IAFF Local #330 Union Hall, 161 Massillon Road. This free training is being held by the Renewable Fuels Association and TRANSCAER. All attendees will receive in-depth information on proper training techniques that emergency responders and hazmat personnel need to effectively respond to an ethanol-related emergency.

Local participants are invited to pass this information on to all fire departments, hazmat teams, safety personnel, safety managers or anyone else who may be interested in attending. Attendees must register through this link: https://www.transcaer.com/training/training-events/oh/akron-oh-ethanol-safety-seminar/21817.

TRANSCAER is a voluntary national outreach effort that focuses on assisting communities to prepare for and to respond to a possible hazardous materials transportation incident. The acronym stands for Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response.