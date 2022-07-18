By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | July 18, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM teamed up July 14 at a Holiday station in Coon Rapids to promote E15.

During an hour-long promotion, drivers who fueled up with E15 were rewarded with prizes such as $20 in cash, tickets to the Minnesota United and St Paul Saints, gift cards to Applebee’s and KS95 merchandise.

KS95’s personality, Greg “Hutch” Hutchinson, was at the station with MN Bio-Fuels staff during the promotion educating drivers on the benefits of using E15.

“Yesterday marked our seventh E15 promotional event so far this year. More and more, consumers are searching for savings at the gas pump. E15 is not only less expensive, it is better for the environment and makes us more energy independent,” said Brian Kletscher, president of MN Bio-Fuels.

The promotion yesterday was at the Holiday station at 10120 University Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids.

So far this year, MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 have promoted E15 at stations in Coon Rapids, Fridley, New Hope, Plymouth, Richfield and St Paul.

The next joint promotion will be at a Winner station in Golden Valley on July 27.