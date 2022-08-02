By U.S. Grains Council | August 02, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Spreading good news about U.S. ethanol through hands-on learning is a priority for the U.S. Grains Council’s South Korea office.

Most recently, the Council attended the Busan International Motor Show, where Haksoo Kim, USGC director in South Korea, and Youngjin Lee, USGC administrative manager, operated a promotional booth on behalf of the organization. After the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial event this year featured 3,000 booths from 10 different countries. The event is an opportunity for the Council’s Korea office to advocate for a renewable fuel standard (RFS) in that country and builds on participation earlier in the year with the Indy 500 and the recent Seoul International Symposium, Biofuels in a Climate Crisis and Carbon Neutral Era.

“The Council’s participation in the Busan International Motor Show is to publicize to the new government and general consumers in Korea that the introduction of an ethanol RFS is the most realistic and immediate carbon-saving solution to achieve 2050 carbon neutrality,” Kim said.

The Council’s booth has become a must-visit stop at the motor show, featuring a USGC-branded model gas pump highlighting ethanol use, an ethanol survey and toy car gifts for kids. The booth shines a spotlight on the strengths of U.S. ethanol’s carbon neutrality, environmental improvement capabilities and energy security. According to the results of an-ethanol focused survey, about 80 percent of respondents believe an ethanol RFS is necessary in Korea. The survey results will be released to the press shortly after the event to show consumer support for the ethanol fuel policy.

“The Korea office will continue to strive to include ethanol as one of the realistic carbon reduction alternatives in the transportation sector to be confirmed by the Korean government in March next year through various programs and activities,” Kim said.

So far this marketing year (September 2021-May 2022), U.S. ethanol exports to Korea have totaled 147.5 million gallons, making the country the second largest export market for U.S. ethanol at this time.