U.S. fuel ethanol production was up 2 percent the week ending July 29, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 3. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up slightly.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.043 million barrels per day the week ending July 29, up 22,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.021 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending July 29 was up 30,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 23.394 million barrels the week ending July 29, up 66,000 barrels when compared to the 23.328 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 29 were up 745,000 barrels.