UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced ethanol production during the first half of July was up when compared to the same period of last year. Ethanol sales were up also up slightly during the two-week period.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 46.35 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of July, up 0.48 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest period, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 258.54 million tons of sugarcane, down 9.51 percent.

Mills in the region produced 2.23 billion liters (589.1 million gallons) of ethanol during the first half of July, up 2.23 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. That volume includes 1.28 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 0.66 percent, and 946.24 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 6.44 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 172.66 million liters of production during the two-week period, up 30.83 percent.

Ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest season is at 11.25 billion liters, down 5.44 percent, including 7.08 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.63 percent, and 4.17 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 3.34 percent. Corn ethanol has accounted for 1.13 billion liters of production so far this year, up 32.89 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 1.22 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of July, up 0.58 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales include 734.79 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 0.8 percent, and 462.69 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 1.2 percent. Domestic sales since the beginning of the current harvest season include 4.84 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.82 percent, and 2.88 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 2.84 percent.

Total sales since the beginning of the current harvest season were at 8.25 billion liters, down 1.51 percent. That volume includes 5.05 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.83 percent, and 3.2 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 8.25 percent.