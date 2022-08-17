ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production dropped nearly 4 percent the week ending Aug. 12, falling below 1 million barrels per day for the first time since mid-May, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 17. Ethanol stocks were up nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 983,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 12, down 39,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.022 million barrels per day of consumption reported for the previous week, and the lowest level of production recorded since April. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 12 was up 10,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 23.446 million barrels the week ending Aug. 12, up 190,000 barrels when compared to the 23.256 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Aug. 12 were up 1.888 million barrels.