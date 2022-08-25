ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for August, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in June was down when compared to the previous month, but up when compared to June 2021.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 492 million bushels in June, down 2 percent from May, but up slightly when compared to June 2021. Usage included 91.6 percent for alcohol and 8.4 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 442 million bushels, down 1 percent when compared to May, but up 1 percent when compared to June 2021. Corn consumed for dry milling and wet milling fuel production was at 91.8 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

The USDA did not disclose the volume of sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production in either May or June 2022 to avoid disclosure of individual company data. A total of 356,000 hundredweight (cwt) (19,936 tons), of sorghum went to fuel ethanol production in June 2021.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production reached 109,555 tons, up from both 105,078 tons the previous month and 102,483 ton in June 2021. Corn oil production expanded to 184,350 tons, up from 177,258 tons in May and 171,344 tons in June of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production was at 346,591 tons, up from 322,855 tons the previous month, but down from 370,694 tons in June 2021. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.92 million tons, up from 1.9 million tons in May, but down when compared to the 1.93 million tons produced in June of last year. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.28 million tons, down from 1.33 million tons the previous month, but up from 1.11 million tons in June 2021. Modified distillers grains production expanded to 494,792 tons, up from both 468,772 tons in May and 411,900 tons in June 2021.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 58,667 tons, down from 62,882 tons the previous month, but up from 56,403 tons in June of last year. Corn gluten feed production was at 287,211 tons, down from both 294,367 tons in the previous month and 287,839 tons in June 2021. Corn gluten meal production fell to 91,720 tons, down from 112,099 tons in May and 112,189 tons in June of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 202,951 tons, down from 205,508 tons in May and 207,751 tons in June 2021.

At wet and dry mills, carbon dioxide captured reached 241,628 tons, up slightly from 241,519 tons in May and 227,969 tons in June 2021.