By Global Partners LP | September 13, 2022

Global Partners LP has received final approvals to expand storage capacity and transload renewable feedstocks at its Clatskanie, Oregon terminal, CPBR. With rail, deep water access, and the ability to handle ethanol, renewable diesel, and now renewable feedstocks, CPBR is one of the most diversified renewable fuels terminals on the West Coast.

With this final approval from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Global can now store and transload up to 1.8 billion gallons of renewable diesel, renewable feedstocks, and ethanol. Earlier this year the company received final approval to construct additional tankage, allowing the facility over 600,000 barrels of storage capacity.

“We have made significant investment at the facility, including upgrades to the deep-water dock that allow for multiple product pipelines. These final authorizations for increased storage and ability to transload renewable feedstocks round out our West Coast renewable fuels hub, making CPBR a prime location to serve existing and emerging low carbon markets,” said Mark Romaine, chief operating officer.